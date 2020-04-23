Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $45.18 on Thursday, reaching $2,408.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,978.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,883.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,380.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

