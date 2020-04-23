Trident Group One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02603391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00214992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

