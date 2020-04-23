Trifast (LON:TRI) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.74).

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 120 ($1.58) on Thursday. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 89 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.61.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

