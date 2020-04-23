Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPVG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.75 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,097 shares of company stock worth $38,811. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $210.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.72%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

