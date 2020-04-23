Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Trollcoin has a market cap of $133,770.85 and approximately $9.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00032683 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00043225 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,544.05 or 1.00323631 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.