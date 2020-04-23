TRON (TRX) Price Up 10.4% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. TRON has a market cap of $953.77 million and approximately $1.49 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coindeal, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02608069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00215215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Neraex, WazirX, Bitbns, Coinrail, Upbit, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Huobi, Bit-Z, IDAX, DDEX, Coinnest, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Cryptopia, BitForex, Bithumb, DigiFinex, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Kryptono, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Bibox, Bittrex, CoinBene, IDCM, Exrates, Cryptomate, Exmo, RightBTC, Zebpay, Braziliex, Tokenomy, Liquid, Sistemkoin, OEX, Mercatox, Indodax, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Binance, CoinTiger, Tidex, Hotbit, YoBit, Allcoin, LATOKEN, Ovis, Cobinhood, BTC-Alpha, Rfinex, CoinEx, Livecoin, DragonEX, HitBTC, Liqui, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Koinex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

