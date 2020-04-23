TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $6.72 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,586 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

MSFT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $174.09. 3,049,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,451,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

