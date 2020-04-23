TrueChain (TRUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.59 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003598 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb and HitBTC. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $21.59 million and approximately $33.57 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.89 or 0.04454363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037385 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008504 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, ZB.COM, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

