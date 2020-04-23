TrueFlip (TFL) Tops One Day Volume of $8,160.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $8,160.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.02612155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00215100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.