Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million.

TRUP stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.00 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

