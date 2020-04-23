TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRST. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 952,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $515.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 26.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.