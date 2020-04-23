Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Keyera (TSE:KEY) a C$22.00 Price Target

Keyera (TSE:KEY) has been given a C$22.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.63.

KEY stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.14. 1,209,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.27. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

