Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $413.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

