Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.12.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY traded up C$0.44 on Thursday, reaching C$17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.27. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. Research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.