Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,250. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 83,083 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

