Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Twitter has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.