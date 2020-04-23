U and I Group (LON:UAI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of UAI stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. U and I Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31).

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

