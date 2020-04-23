U and I Group (LON:UAI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get U and I Group alerts:

U and I Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.32. The company has a market cap of $119.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. U and I Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.