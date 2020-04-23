U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Boosted by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,664. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

