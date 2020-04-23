Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 216.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

UI opened at $155.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

