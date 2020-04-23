UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSX. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,287.33 ($16.93).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 751.40 ($9.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 980.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

