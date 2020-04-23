Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $184,749.18 and approximately $229.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

