Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,495 ($59.13).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,136 ($54.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,114.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,423.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,275.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

