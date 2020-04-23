Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Union Pacific stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.85. 4,655,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,185. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

