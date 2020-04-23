Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.29. 6,231,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

