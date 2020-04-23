United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNFI. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

UNFI stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $620.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.3% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 702,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

