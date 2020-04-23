United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $98.14 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

