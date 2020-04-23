United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21,504.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,278. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.