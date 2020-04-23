United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,889 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in United Rentals by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,002 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in United Rentals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,128,000 after purchasing an additional 294,885 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

