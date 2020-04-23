Universa Price Reaches $0.0015 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Livecoin and Cobinhood. Universa has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $635.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.02687617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00219907 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00059076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

