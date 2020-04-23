Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,759. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.