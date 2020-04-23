Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Universal Logistics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.20 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ULH opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $335.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.