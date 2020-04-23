US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $17.71. 4,292,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,219,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 47,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

