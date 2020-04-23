Usca Ria LLC Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.70. 1,558,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,988. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.38. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.