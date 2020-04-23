Usca Ria LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 425.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 249,564 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 20,074,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863,404. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

