Usca Ria LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.07 on Wednesday, reaching $172.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average is $191.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

