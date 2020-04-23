Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

