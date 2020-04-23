Usca Ria LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1,630.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 28.7% during the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 98.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 479,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 791,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,810,000 after purchasing an additional 104,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.71. 3,273,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $160.20. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.