Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 1,197,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.