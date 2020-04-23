Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 13,224 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 26,970,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,167,914. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,760,000 shares of company stock worth $55,878,000 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

