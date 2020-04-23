Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 7,793 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,310. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.07. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

