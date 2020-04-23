Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys 4,274 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $191.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

