Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.90. 4,094,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

