Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Dollar General stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

