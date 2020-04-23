Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

