Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises about 2.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,210. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.