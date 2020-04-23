Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 4.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,015,000 after purchasing an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $420,147,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 3,720,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.