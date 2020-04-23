Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 2.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,983 shares of company stock valued at $65,208,495 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

