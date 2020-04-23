Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $685.49. 382,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $618.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $698.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

