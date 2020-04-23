Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,350,000 after buying an additional 70,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

